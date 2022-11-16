Drame scores 22 points, sparks La Salle past Queens, 72-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fousseyni Drame scored 22 points off of the bench to lead La Salle past Queens 72-60 on Tuesday night.

Drame had eight rebounds and four steals for the Explorers (2-1). Khalil Brantley scored 18 points and added six assists. Hassan Drame was 3 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with eight points.

The Royals (2-1) were led in scoring by Kenny Dye, who finished with 17 points and four assists. AJ McKee added 12 points and seven rebounds for Queens. BJ McLaurin also had 10 points.

La Salle entered halftime up 36-28. Fousseyni Drame paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. Fousseyni Drame scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as La Salle went on to secure a victory, outscoring Queens by four points in the second half.

These two teams both play Friday. La Salle squares off against Wake Forest while Queens takes on Green Bay.

