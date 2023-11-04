Drake’s defense forces 2 turnovers in 10-3 win over Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Luke Bailey threw for 205 yards and a touchdown, and the Drake defense forced two turnovers in a 10-3 win over Marist. Bailey connected with Trey Radocha early in the second quarter for a 14-yard touchdown to begin the scoring. Shane Dunning added a career-long 53-yard field goal with 7:44 left in the fourth to cap the scoring. Dunning’s field goal came after Ethan Zager made an interception in the red zone and returned it 28 yards. Each team was held under 280 total yards — including just 34 yards rushing for Marist. The Drake defense has held opponents to less than 100 yards rushing in five games this season.

