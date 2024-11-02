Drake wins 16th-straight PFL game, beats winless Marist 19-0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Luke Bailey threw for 206 yards and a touchdown and Drake extended its Pioneer Football League win streak to 16 games with a 19-0 victory over winless Marist on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have the second-longest win streak in PFL history behind San Diego’s 39 straight between 2015-2021.

Bailey’s 1-yard TD toss to Parker Olthoff capped 10-play, 76-yard drive that gave the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter. Bailey was 18-of-25 passing and threw one interception.

Shane Dunning made both field-goal attempts, from 29 and 31 yards, for Drake (6-1, 5-0). Davion Cherwin’s 25-yard touchdown run with 10:52 to play in the third quarter ended the scoring.

Luke Woodson ran for 79 yards on nine carries for the Bulldogs. Cherwin also carried the ball nine times and finished with 50 yards. Taj Hughes had five receptions for 79 yards that included a 55-yard catch.

Sonny Mannino was 19-of-33 passing for 120 yards for Marist (0-9, 0-6).

The Bulldogs began their current league winning streak with a 24-17 victory on Oct. 29, 2022 against Stetson. That win over the Hatters snapped a 10-game league losing streak (Oct. 9, 2021-Oct. 22, 2022).

