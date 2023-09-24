Drake Maye throws 296 yards, completes left-handed TD pass as No. 17 UNC beats Pitt 41-24

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drake Maye threw for 296 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores as No. 17 North Carolina raced past Pittsburgh 41-24. The Tar Heels improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1997. Maye’s touchdown pass came late in the first half when the right-handed quarterback managed to fend off a Pitt defender and flip the ball left-handed to an open teammate to open up a double-digit lead. Pitt fell to 1-3 with its third straight loss. The Panthers also lost quarterback Phil Jurkovec to an undisclosed injury after he was hit illegally near the end of the first half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.