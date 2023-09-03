Drake Maye throws 2 TDs, No. 21 North Carolina has 9 sacks in 31-17 win over South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Heisman Trophy hopeful Drake Maye threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns, North Carolina’s upstart defense had nine sacks and the 21st-ranked Tar Heels beat border rival South Carolina 31-17 on Saturday night in a neutral-site game. British Brooks ran for 103 yards and Omarion Hampton added two short TD runs for the Tar Heels. Maye, who grew up in the Charlotte suburb of Huntersville, led scoring drives on five of North Carolina’s first six possessions, excluding a kneel down at the end of the first half.

