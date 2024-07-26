Drake Maye has at times looked like the quarterback answer the Patriots have been seeking

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye has at times looked like the answer to the quarterback conundrum the New England Patriots have been seeking since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020. The third overall draft pick made the play of the day during Friday’s training camp practice when he connected with fellow rookie Ja’Lynn Polk, who leaped over two defenders to make the down-field catch. The reception prompted loud cheers from the crowd and Maye’s offensive teammates hustled in Polk’s direction to congratulate him. Maye was also intercepted by edge rusher Matthew Judon on a pass that was intended for running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

