Drake Maye has an encouraging first start for the Patriots in a loss to the Texans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye’s performance in the New England Patriots’ 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans provided a jolt of energy for a 1-5 team. The rookie made his first start and finished 22 of 30 for 243 yards with an 88.3 passer rating. With three touchdown passes, the 22-year-old exceeded the five-game total of Jacoby Brissett, whose ineffectiveness prompted Patriots coach Jerod Mayo to switch to the rookie. Maye was the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft. Receiver DeMario Douglas says Maye “gained confidence throughout the game.”

