Drake Maye gets the better of Caleb Williams as sack-happy Patriots beat Bears 19-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Drake Maye got the better of Caleb Williams in a matchup between top rookie quarterbacks and the New England Patriots beat the struggling Chicago Bears 19-3 on Sunday.

Maye led five scoring drives and the Patriots sacked Williams a season-high nine times, helping New England (3-7) come away with the win after losing seven of eight.

As if losing at Washington on a Hail Mary pass by Jayden Daniels two weeks ago and then falling flat at Arizona last week wasn’t enough, things took another bad turn for the Bears (4-5).

They managed just 142 yards and were 1 of 14 on third downs facing a team that came in tied with six others for the worst record in the NFL. It got so bad that fans started calling for coach Matt Eberflus’ dismissal in the closing minutes, chanting “Fire ‘Flus!”

Maye didn’t exactly light it up. The No. 3 overall draft pick was 15 of 25 for 184 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Williams, the top pick, struggled in his third straight game. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner out of Southern California was 16 of 30 for 120 yards, as the Bears’ eight-game win streak at Soldier Field came to an end.

The schedule is about to take a tougher turn for the Bears with six of their final eight games against the NFC North, starting with Green Bay’s visit next week.

Anfernee Jennings and Deatrich Wise each had two sacks for New England, and Joey Slye kicked four field goals.

The Patriots led 13-3 at halftime after scoring 10 points in the final 1:46.

Maye threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to rookie Ja’Lynn Polk, and Slye kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired to send New England to the locker room with a 10-point lead. Fans showered the Bears with boos after watching their team manage just 87 yards and go 0 for 6 on third downs.

Chicago had prime opportunities on each of its first three possessions, only to come away empty-handed.

The Bears went three-and-out on their first drive after DeAndre Carter returned a punt 38 yards to New England’s 47.

After Slye kicked a 30-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead, Chicago drove to the New England 31. But the Bears got knocked out of field goal range on third down when Williams hung onto the ball rather than throw it away and took an 8-yard sack by Wise.

Chicago’s T.J. Edwards then intercepted Maye near midfield, but the Bears went three and out again. They tied it midway through the second quarter, settling for a field goal by Cairo Santos after stalling at the 14.

The Patriots then went 70 yards, with Maye’s 2-yard touchdown to rookie Ja’Lynn Polk to cap a 10-play drive making it 10-3 with 1:46 left in the half. After Chicago punted, New England drove to the 19, and Slye kicked a 37-yarder as time expired.

Things were so ugly for Chicago that fans cheered sarcastically following Cole Kmet’s 7-yard reception early in the third quarter. The veteran tight end wasn’t targeted last week after having one pass thrown his way against Washington.

Injuries

Patriots: Wise was helped off the field in the final minute. … DT Jaquelin Roy (neck) and CB Marcellas Dial Jr. (head) were injured during the game.

Bears: LG Teven Jenkins (ankle) left early in the second quarter. He was helped to the sideline after he was hurt blocking on a fourth-down scramble by Williams. Doug Kramer replaced him. … Special teamer Tarvarius Moore (concussion) left.

Up Next

Patriots: Host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Bears: Host Green Bay on Sunday.

