Drake Maye gets shot as Patriots starting QB against Houston’s tough defense

The New England Patriots are starting first-round draft pick Drake Maye at quarterback against the Houston Texans. He takes over for Jacoby Brissett. Maye was the No. 3 overall pick. His task is to stop a four-game losing streak. And he’ll have to do it against the Houston Texans. They are leading the AFC South and have one of the best pass defenses in the league.

