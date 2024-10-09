Drake Maye gets nod to start at QB as Patriots try to snap four-game losing streak

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots are going with Drake Maye as the starter for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Coach Jerod Mayo confirmed the decision Wednesday. Mayo said he hopes the rookie out of North Carolina can help the team win now. New England has lost four in a row and is tied for the worst record in the NFL.

