Drake Maye dazzles with late TD to get Patriots into OT before game-ending interception

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Maye showed Sunday exactly why the New England Patriots took him with the third overall pick in the NFL draft back in April. He also provided a reminder that quarterbacks need a little time to develop. Maye led the Patriots by running for a career-high 95 yards. The rookie also weaved his way, dodging defenders for 11.82 seconds before finally finding Rhamondre Stevenson open in the end zone well after the last second ticked off the game clock. Then Maye was picked off for the second time on the final play of a 20-17 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

