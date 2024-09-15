Drake Callender is flourishing as the last line of defense for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Drake Callender is the answer to a pretty strong trivia question. Years from now, it’s likely that some folks — when guessing who scored the goal that gave Inter Miami its first-ever trophy last season — will guess Lionel Messi, for obvious reasons. The greatest player of his generation, probably the greatest player ever, would be the logical pick. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t Messi. It was Inter Miami’s goalie in a penalty-shot shootout. Callender came up big that night and he’s having the best season of his career for the Major League Soccer leaders this year.

