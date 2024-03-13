Drake Batherson’s OT goal lifts Senators over Penguins 2-1, stops 7-game skid

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored 3:13 into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators ended a seven-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Michael Bunting scored the tying goal with 23 seconds left in regulation, but the Penguins lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Jake Sanderson broke a scoreless tie 11 minutes into the third period for the Senators, who were 0-6-1 in their previous seven games. Batherson’s winner was his 23rd goal of the season.

Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves, and Tristan Jarry had 37 stops for the Penguins, who had been outscored 15-1 in their previous three games.

Sanderson put Ottawa in front after taking a pass from Mathieu Joseph in the slot. Bunting’s tying goal came with an extra skater on the ice.

The Senators thought they had opened the scoring when Claude Giroux found the net at 4:08 of the third, but the Penguins challenged for goaltender interference. After a lengthy review, the goal was overturned.

The game remained scoreless after 40 minutes. Ottawa generated a number of chances late in the period but Jarry was solid, stopping opportunities from Tim Stutzle, Max Guenette and Batherson.

The Senators opened the second with the man advantage but failed to generate much on either of its two power plays in the period.

A scoreless first period saw both teams generate chances, but neither capitalized. The Penguins generated great puck movement on their lone power play opportunity but failed to truly test Korpisalo.

Zack Ostapchuk made his NHL debut for the Senators after being recalled from the AHL. The 20-year-old had two shots in 13 minutes.

