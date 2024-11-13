Draisaitl scores in OT, McDavid closes in on 1,000 career points in Oilers’ 4-3 win over Islanders

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals, including the overtime winner, and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to move one point shy of 1,000 for his career as the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Tuesday night.

McDavid, who has seven points in his last two games, fed the puck to Draisaitl who scored on goalie Ilya Sorokin from a tough angle 1:52 into overtime.

Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists for the Oilers.

Anders Lee had two goals and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders.

Stuart Skinner made 19 saves for the Oilers, while Sorokin made 38 stops for the Islanders.

Takeaways

Islanders: With his goal and assist, Palmieri moved ahead of Brock Nelson for the team lead in goals (seven) and past Bo Horvat for a team-high 14 points in 16 games.

Oilers: McDavid recorded four points to move one point away from becoming the 99th player in NHL history to hit the 1,000 career points plateau. With 658 games played, when McDavid hits the mark he will likely become the fourth-fastest player to reach the milestone, after Wayne Gretzky (424), Mario Lemieux (513) and Mike Bossy (656).

Key moment

The Islanders came back from trailing by two midway through the third period, scoring with their goalie pulled and 2:41 remaining as Jean-Gabriel Pageau fed Lee in the slot and he buried his second of the game to send the game to extra time.

Key stat

It was a year to the day that Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch took over from Jay Woodcroft, coaching his first NHL game against the Islanders the next night. It has been a pretty successful tenure to this point for Knoblauch, who came into his 85th game behind the bench for Edmonton with a 53-25-6 record.

Up next

The Islanders visit Vancouver on Thursday night while the Oilers host Nashville.

