Draisaitl scores as the Oilers beat the Golden Knights 6-3 for their 5th straight win

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive win.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (18-10-2), who have won eight of nine overall. Zach Hyman, Corey Perry and Jeff Skinner also scored.

The Golden Knights (19-8-3) had won four in a row. They dropped to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

Victor Olofsson, Ivan Barbashev and Brett Howden scored for Vegas, and Adin Hill recorded 28 saves.

Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner finished with 38 stops.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: It wasn’t Hill’s night in the Vegas net, allowing five goals on the first 22 shots he faced. Hill entered with a .916 save percentage over seven regular-season contests against the Oilers, along with a .934 save percentage against them in the playoffs.

Oilers: It was Draisaitl’s fifth consecutive multipoint game, recording 13 points in that span.

Key moment

The Oilers went up 4-0 midway through the second period when Darnell Nurse made a perfect backhand pass across to Draisaitl on the doorstep, and he tapped home his league-leading 22nd goal of the season.

Key stat

It was Hyman’s fifth goal in as many games since returning from injury and his eighth of the season.

Up next

The Golden Knights visit Minnesota on Sunday to finish a three-game trip, and the Oilers host Florida on Monday to wrap up a two-game homestand.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

