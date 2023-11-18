Doyle throws four TD passes, St. Francis (PA) tops Central Conneccticut 49-14 in season finale

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Cole Doyle recovered from a rocky start to throw four touchdown passes and Jordan Jackson ran for two more as St. Francis (PA) rolled to a 49-14 win over Central Connecticut in its season finale. The Red Flashes finished third in the Northeast Conference at 4-3, two games behind conference champion Duquesne.

