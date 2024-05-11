Downs scores late to keep Cologne up and defer Bundesliga relegation decisions to final day

BERLIN (AP) — Damion Downs has scored in injury time to keep alive Cologne’s Bundesliga survival hopes with a 3-2 home win over Union Berlin, which is also fighting against the drop. Cologne had to win to have any hope of escaping relegation, and the team came from two goals down to defer its fate to the final round next weekend. Steffen Tigges equalized in the 87th minute for Cologne, then Downs headed the winner in the third minute of stoppage time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.