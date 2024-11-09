Downing’s 4th TD pass with five seconds left lifts Elon to a 40-36 win over William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Matthew Downing threw four touchdown passes, including a 15-yard strike to Onuma Dieke with five seconds left to lift Elon past William & Mary 40-36 in a Coastal Athletic Association game that saw five second-half lead changes. The Phoenix now have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.