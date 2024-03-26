Downie-Landry scores two power-play goals, New York beats Boston to snap a seven-game losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Jade Downie-Landry scored two power-play goals and added an assist, and New York beat Boston 3-2 to snap a seven-game losing streak. It was the first regulation win on home ice for New York (3-4-3-9), which last beat Montréal in a shootout on Feb. 21 — also at UBS Arena. New York has just six points in eight home games, including five points in four games at UBS Arena. Boston (4-4-2-9) won its first four road games of the season but has lost the last five. All three goals by New York came on power plays. Downie-Landry deflected in a shot early in the second period to open the scoring. A little more than three minutes later, Downie-Landry set up Elizabeth Giguère for a 2-0 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.