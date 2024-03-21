Downhill training canceled at World Cup finals to protect slope before speed races

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — The men’s and women’s downhill trainings at the skiing World Cup finals in Saalbach, Austria, have been canceled. The sessions on Wednesday went ahead as scheduled but it was decided to cancel Thursday’s trainings in order to protect the slope before the speed races. There are two super-Gs on Friday and the women’s downhill on Saturday. The men’s downhill on Sunday brings the season to a close. Lara Gut-Behrami and Swiss compatriot Marco Odermatt lead both disciplines. They have locked up the overall championship as well as winning the giant slalom titles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.