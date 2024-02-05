Downhill skier Sofia Goggia crashes in training and is being checked for unspecified injuries

MILAN (AP) — Leading downhill skier Sofia Goggia has crashed in training and was being checked for unspecified injuries. The Italian Winter Sports Federation says that Goggia straddled a gate with her right leg while training giant slalom in northern Italy. The federation adds that its medical commission has not yet issued an injury report. Goggia is the latest top skier to crash recently following a series of falls involving Mikaela Shiffrin, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Petra Vlhova, Alexis Pinturault and Corinne Suter. The 31-year-old Goggia leads the World Cup downhill standings with an 89-point advantage over Austria’s Stephanie Venier. She is fourth in the super-G standings and fifth overall.

