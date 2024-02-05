Downhill skier Sofia Goggia crashes in training and breaks 2 bones in right leg

MILAN (AP) — Leading downhill skier Sofia Goggia has crashed in training and broken two bones in her right leg to end her season prematurely. The Italian Winter Sports Federation says Goggia straddled a gate with her right leg while undertaking a training giant slalom in northern Italy. The federation says she had surgery to repair her tibia and malleolus bones at a Milan hospital. Goggia is the latest top skier to crash recently following falls involving Mikaela Shiffrin, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Petra Vlhova, Alexis Pinturault and Corinne Suter. The 31-year-old Goggia leads the World Cup downhill standings with an 89-point advantage over Austria’s Stephanie Venier. She is fourth in the super-G standings and fifth overall.

