Downhill skier Sofia Goggia crashes in training and breaks 2 bones in her right leg

MILAN (AP) — Leading downhill skier Sofia Goggia has crashed in training and broken two bones in her right leg. The Italian Winter Sports Federation says that Goggia straddled a gate with her right leg while training giant slalom in northern Italy. The federation says she was undergoing surgery to repair her tibia and malleolus bones after being brought to a Milan hospital. Goggia is the latest top skier to crash recently following a series of falls involving Mikaela Shiffrin, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Petra Vlhova, Alexis Pinturault and Corinne Suter. The 31-year-old Goggia leads the World Cup downhill standings with an 89-point advantage over Austria’s Stephanie Venier. She is fourth in the super-G standings and fifth overall.

