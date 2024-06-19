Down a step from elite college football, officials pitch a model for a new sports landscape

Facing upheaval on the way in college athletics, a handful of administrators and athletes from smaller schools have been working on a new model of governance. The hope by members of the Football Championship Subdivision and Division I-AAA is to give their athletes more of a say and essentially treat them more like students than employees. It is also a way to be proactive and potentially head off future lawsuits. The plans are still in the discussion stage.

