Dowd hits a go-ahead double in a three-run eighth and USC rallies to beat Utah in Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brayden Dowd hit a go-ahead double in a three-run eighth inning and fourth-seeded USC rallied to beat No. 7 Utah 7-6 in the final Pac-12 Tournament. It was the fourth straight meeting between the teams after USC swept a three-game series last weekend. USC (29-27) continues pool play on Thursday against No. 3 seed Oregon. Utah (32-22) plays the Ducks on Wednesday. The three pool winners will advance to Friday’s single-elimination semifinals along with one wild card team. USC got a pair of runs in the fifth on a two-run homer by Carson Wells to cut its deficit to 5-3 and end a streak of nine in a row retired. Ethan Hedges’ sacrifice fly started USC’s rally in the eighth. Bryce Grudzielanek followed with an RBI single and then Dowd drove him home.

