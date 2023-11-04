Dovbyk leads Girona to 4-2 victory at Osasuna. Spain’s surprise side retakes lead with 10th win

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk has scored one goal and set up two more to lead Girona to a 4-2 victory at Osasuna and reclaim the lead of the Spanish league. Girona continues to surpass expectations with its convincing win in Pamplona after roaring ahead in a game that it was trailing 2-1. Michel Sánchez’s side has 10 wins in 12 rounds. Its only loss was against Real Madrid. Madrid is three points behind Girona before hosting Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.