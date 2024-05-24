Dovbyk hits hat trick as Girona finishes dream season with 7-0 rout of Granada

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Artem Dovbyk has scored a hat trick as Girona crushed Granada 7-0 and put the perfect finish to the Catalan club’s spectacular season. Dovbyk leads the Spanish league with 24 goals. Girona started the campaign with the goal of just avoiding relegation. But the Ukraine striker and his teammates excelled under coach Míchel Sánchez and made Girona one of the revelations of European soccer. Viktor Tsygankov scored two and Éric García and Cristian Stuani also chipped in.

