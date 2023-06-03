Douthit scatters four hits, Madron drives in four as Oklahoma routs Army 10-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Braxton Douthit pitched a complete-game four-hitter, Bryce Madron drove in four runs, and Oklahoma routed Army 10-1 in a loser-out game at the Charlottesville Regional. Douthit allowed Ross Friedrick’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning but otherwise shut down the Black Knights, striking out seven. He walked four and threw one wild pitch. Madron had a two-run triple in OU’s five-run fifth inning. Kendall Pettis had a two-run double in the inning and Anthony Mackenzie added a run-scoring single. Madron also had an RBI-double in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the third. John Spikerman had two singles, stole three bases and scored three runs for OU.

