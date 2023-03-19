Douglass, Virginia women win NCAA swimming and diving title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kate Douglass was involved in two more American records and Virginia dominated once again at the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship, winning the team title for the third consecutive year. Douglass lowered her American record in the 200-meter breaststroke and swam a leg on Virginia’s record-setting 400-yard freestyle relay team. UVA joins Texas, Stanford, Georgia and Auburn as three-peat champions. The Cavaliers totaled 541.5 points with 11 total wins, sweeping all five relay races and adding six individual champions. Virginia becomes the fourth program to win all five relays at the NCAAs. Douglass led UVA with three individual wins, winning the 200-yard IM, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard breaststroke, all in NCAA, American and US Open record times.

