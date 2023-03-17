Douglass, Virginia continue to lead swimming championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Virginia’s Kate Douglass smashed the NCAA record by 1.7 seconds in the 200-yard IM and the Cavaliers continue to lead the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships. Douglass went 1:48.37 to set an American record. Stanford’s Torri Huske and Virginia’s Alex Walsh, the second and third-place finishers, also beat the previous record. Douglass, along with Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Maxine Parker, captured Virginia’s second straight title in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1.24.51. Virginia finished the second day of the four-day event with 208.5 points. Texas is second with 162 and Louisville third at 117.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.