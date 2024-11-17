Doug Pederson on his job status entering Jaguars’ bye week: ‘I can’t control that’

DETROIT (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson acknowledged his shaky job status after his team was humiliated by the Detroit Lions. Jacksonville is entering its bye week, giving owner Shad Khan time to make a move if he chooses. Pederson didn’t rule out making changes to his coaching staff during the week off, and he understands he might be gone before Jacksonville plays the Houston Texans on Dec. 1. Asked about the possibility of being fired, Pederson said, “I can’t control that.” The Jaguars lost 52-6 on Sunday. The 46-point margin of defeat was the worst in team history. They’re on their second four-game skid of the season.

