Doug Barron claims first PGA Tour Champions major with bogey-free finale at Regions Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Doug Barron won the Regions Tradition on Sunday for his third PGA Tour Champions victory and first major title, shooting a 4-under 68 to hold off Steven Alker by two strokes. Barron finished at 17-under 271 at Greystone in the first of the season’s five senior majors. There wasn’t a lot of drama in this one as he outlasted some of the tour’s biggest names with a bogey-free round and a casual tap-in finish. Hall of Famers Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington ended up being the ones offering congratulatory hugs at the end. Barron called it “a dream come true to beat all these great players.” Alker had a 63 to match the tournament record for Greystone.

