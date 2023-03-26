Double win for Cambridge over Oxford in annual Boat Race

LONDON (AP) — It’s four wins out of five for Cambridge in one of England’s oldest sporting events after it powered to victory over Oxford in the men’s Boat Race. And it was a bold move by Cambridge cox Jasper Parish to find friendlier waters on the River Thames that proved the difference in the annual contest between the two universities which started in 1829. Cambridge now leads the rivalry 86-81. In the women’s Boat Race, Cambridge made it six straight wins after beating Oxford with another dominant performance in the 77th edition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.