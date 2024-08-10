Double retirement: Turkey’s Akgul, Kyrgyzstan’s Lazarev done after wrestling for Olympic bronze

PARIS (AP) — Turkey’s Taha Akgul and Kyrgyzstan’s Aiaal Lazarev wrestled for Olympic bronze, then both retired from the sport. Akgul won the 125-kilogram freestyle match 7-0. He won Olympic gold in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo three years ago before finishing off with a bronze on Saturday. The 33-year-old Akgul is a three-time world champion. Both wrestlers removed their shoes after the match, a gesture that symbolizes retirement. The 38-year-old Lazarev has a gold, two silvers and three bronzes in the Asian championships.

