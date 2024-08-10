Double retirement: Turkey’s Akgul, Kyrgyzstan’s Lazarev done after wrestling for Olympic bronze

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
Kyrgyzstan's Aiaal Lazarev and Turkey's Taha Akgul embrace as they take off their shoes, retiring after their men's freestyle 125kg bronze medal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko]

PARIS (AP) — Turkey’s Taha Akgul and Kyrgyzstan’s Aiaal Lazarev wrestled for Olympic bronze, then both retired from the sport. Akgul won the 125-kilogram freestyle match 7-0. He won Olympic gold in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo three years ago before finishing off with a bronze on Saturday. The 33-year-old Akgul is a three-time world champion. Both wrestlers removed their shoes after the match, a gesture that symbolizes retirement. The 38-year-old Lazarev has a gold, two silvers and three bronzes in the Asian championships.

