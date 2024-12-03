Double Olympic champion cyclist Evenepoel in hospital after training crash

ANDERLECHT, Belgium (AP) — Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has been taken to hospital following a crash during training in Belgium. Belgian media reports that Evenepoel was unable to avoid the door of a post office vehicle when it was swung open on Tuesday. The 24-year-old never lost consciousness but the impact was so heavy it broke the frame of his bicycle. Photographs online show Evenepoel sitting beside an ambulance, wrapped in a blanket and holding his arm. Evenepoel became the first cyclist to sweep the road race and time trial at an Olympic Games when he triumphed in both in Paris in August.

