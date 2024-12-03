Double Olympic champion cyclist Evenepoel breaks, shoulder, hand and rib in training crash

ANDERLECHT, Belgium (AP) — Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel broke his right shoulder blade, right hand and a rib when he crashed into a vehicle while training in Belgium. His Soudal Quick-Step team says Evenepoel will be moved from the hospital in Anderlecht to another hospital in Herentals. There his injuries will be further assessed. Belgian media reported on Tuesday that Evenepoel was unable to avoid the door of a post office vehicle when it was swung open. The 24-year-old never lost consciousness but the impact was so heavy it broke the frame of his bicycle. Evenepoel became the first cyclist to sweep the road race and time trial at an Olympic Games when he triumphed in both in Paris in August.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.