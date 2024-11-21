Double Olympic champ Alistair Brownlee retires from triathlon

LONDON (AP) — Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee has announced his retirement from triathlon at the age of 36. Brownlee won gold medals in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. His younger brother, Jonny, made the podium on both occasions. Alistair Brownlee was also world champion in 2009 and 2011 and a four-time European champion. He writes on X it is “time to close this chapter.” He adds “This marks my transition from professional triathlon, a moment approached with both dread and excitement in equal measure.”

