Double late strike keeps Manchester City top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City has needed two late goals to overcome resistance from West Ham and seal a 3-1 win at the London Stadium to stay top of the Premier League. Bernardo Silva gave the champions the lead for the first time 14 minutes from the end after latching onto a superb pass from Julian Alvarez before Erling Haaland completed the job with a well-taken finish as West Ham pressed for an equalizer. James Ward-Prowse had given David Moyes’ side a first-half lead that had the Hammers on course to overtake City at the top of the table. He headed home from Vladimir Coufal’s cross for his second goal since joining in the summer. Jeremy Doku leveled with an expertly taken individual effort seconds after halftime.

