Double Dutch field hockey gold: women defend title as Netherlands sweeps sport’s Paris titles

COLOMBES, France (AP) — The Netherlands has won the gold medal in women’s field hockey at the Paris Olympics by beating China 2-1 in a shootout in the final. The victory followed the Dutch men’s team taking gold a day earlier. The Netherlands became the first country to sweep the field hockey medals at the Games since the women’s tournament was added in 1980. Much like the men, the women did so surrounded by a sea of orange, with Dutch fans filling Yves-du-Manoir Stadium and making for a festive atmosphere.

