Double Dutch: Charlotte Kool wins another sprint to take the 2nd stage of the women’s Tour de France

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Charlotte Kool has beaten fellow Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes on the line to defend her leader’s yellow jersey in the second stage of the Tour de France for women. Kool, of the DSM-Firmenich PostNL team, made it two wins out of two in the eight-stage race as she passed Olympic road race silver medallist Marianne Vos before overtaking Wiebes just before the finishing line. Vos finished third. The first of two stages Tuesday took the riders 69.7 kilometers (43.3 miles) from Dordrecht to the nearby port city of Rotterdam. Kool has a narrow lead of 14 seconds over Anniina Ahtosalo of Finland in the overall race standings.

