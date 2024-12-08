Double-doubles by Citron and Hidalgo lead No. 10 Notre Dame to 93-62 win over Syracuse in ACC opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Sonia Citron had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Hannah Hidalgo had 24 points and 10 rebounds and the No. 10 Notre Dame women defeated Syracuse 93-62 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. Olivia Miles added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame, which held Syracuse to 32% shooting. Keira Scott had 16 points and Sophie Burrows added 13 to lead the Orange.

