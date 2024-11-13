Double-digit deficits are barely a speed bump for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Falling behind by a double-digit deficit is typically a death knell for most NFL teams. For Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, that’s the situation that makes them thrive. Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied from 14-3 down to beat the Denver Broncos 16-14 on Sunday. Kansas City improved to 19-14 with Mahomes at quarterback after falling behind by double digits in the regular season or playoffs for a staggering .576 win percentage in those typically dire situations compared to the .139 mark in NFL history and the .160 mark since Mahomes entered the NFL in 2017.

