Double delight for China with wins in both Uber and Thomas Cups

CHENGDU, China (AP) — China underlined its badminton supremacy as it beat Indonesia in the final of both the Uber Cup and Thomas Cup. China, which lost the Uber final to South Korea in Bangkok two years ago, routed Indonesia 3-0. Indonesia was playing in its first final since 2008. Later, China ended its six-year wait to reclaim the Thomas Cup as it beat the 14-time champion 3-1 with Jonatan Christie saving Indonesia from a whitewash.

