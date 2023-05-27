Dortmund’s players, fans stunned after falling short in German title race

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — One of the most famous crowds in world soccer fell quiet as Dortmund missed the chance to win the German league title when it was held to a 2-2 draw with Mainz. That made Bayern Munich the champion for an 11th consecutive year. A hush fell over the stadium at the final whistle as Dortmund’s players sprawled on the ground. Fans had been filling the bars around Dortmund’s stadium since the early morning and a large parade was planned if the team won the title for the first time since 2012.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.