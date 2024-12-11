Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck taken off on stretcher with ankle injury in loss to Barcelona

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck was carried off on a stretcher with what seemed to be a severe ankle injury near the end of his team’s loss to Barcelona in the Champions League. It leaves last season’s Champions League runner-up without any fit central defenders. Schlotterbeck headed narrowly over the bar in the last action of the game as Dortmund lost 3-2 to Barcelona. He landed heavily and appeared to be in severe pain. The referee blew for full time while Schlotterbeck was being treated and he was later carried off on a stretcher.

