Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck taken off on stretcher with ankle injury in loss to Barcelona

By The Associated Press
Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck is carried off the pitch following an injury during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday Dec. 11, 2024. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernd Thissen]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck was carried off on a stretcher with what seemed to be a severe ankle injury near the end of his team’s loss to Barcelona in the Champions League. It leaves last season’s Champions League runner-up without any fit central defenders. Schlotterbeck headed narrowly over the bar in the last action of the game as Dortmund lost 3-2 to Barcelona. He landed heavily and appeared to be in severe pain. The referee blew for full time while Schlotterbeck was being treated and he was later carried off on a stretcher.

