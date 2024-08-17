Dortmund’s ‘new era’ begins with 4-1 win in German Cup in Sahin’s debut

BERLIN (AP) — Nuri Sahin has enjoyed a comfortable debut as Borussia Dortmund coach with a 4-1 win over fourth-tier team Phönix Lübeck in the first round of the German Cup. New signings Pascal Gross, Waldemar Anton, Yan Couto and Maximilian Beier also made their debuts, ushering in a fresh start for a club that reached the Champions League final but disappointed domestically last season. Bundesliga teams Union Berlin, Freiburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Leipzig all overcame lower-league opposition to progress. Promoted Holstein Kiel also won, as did last season’s finalist Kaiserslautern. League and cup champion Bayer Leverkusen is playing Stuttgart in the German Supercup later.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.