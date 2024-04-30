Dortmund’s injury concerns ease before facing PSG in Champions League semifinal

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s injury worries have eased and coach Edin Terzić is hopeful all but two players will be fit for the Champions League semifinal first leg against Paris Saint-Germain. Terzić says left back Ramy Bensebaini and young forward Julien Duranville are definitely out of Wednesday’s match, but that others can return after missing the team’s 4-1 loss at Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Emre Can and Ian Maatsen are back after serving suspensions at the weekend. Terzić says Marcel Sabitzer, Donyell Malen and Sébastien Haller took part in training on Monday and “we’re assuming that the guys will be available tomorrow.”

