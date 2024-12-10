Dortmund’s injuries pile up ahead of Barcelona game as defender Niklas Süle ruled out for months

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund will host Barcelona in the Champions League with a heavily depleted squad after defender Niklas Süle was ruled out for “a few months” with an injury. Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin said Süle joins an injury list including fellow defender Waldemar Anton and attacking midfielder Julian Brandt. Forwards Maximilian Beier and Karim Adeyemi are both doubtful. Barcelona is third and last season’s Champions League runner-up Dortmund fourth in the 36-team standings on 12 points apiece.

