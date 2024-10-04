Dortmund’s Adeyemi to miss more than a month with injury and Reyna has recovery setback

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is set to miss more than a month with a muscle injury after scoring three goals in his team’s 7-1 win over Celtic. Adeyemi was taken off early in the second half of the Celtic game with what seemed to be a thigh problem, but he’d indicated that it didn’t seem that serious. Now coach Nuri Sahin says Adeyemi is unlikely to return until after an international break in mid-November. Dortmund also says Adeyemi’s American teammate Gio Reyna has had a further setback to his recovery from a groin injury.

