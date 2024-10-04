Dortmund’s Adeyemi to miss more than a month with injury and Reyna has recovery setback

By The Associated Press
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi applauds the fans as he leaves the pitch after an injuring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic FC at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is set to miss more than a month with a muscle injury after scoring three goals in his team’s 7-1 win over Celtic. Adeyemi was taken off early in the second half of the Celtic game with what seemed to be a thigh problem, but he’d indicated that it didn’t seem that serious. Now coach Nuri Sahin says Adeyemi is unlikely to return until after an international break in mid-November. Dortmund also says Adeyemi’s  American teammate Gio Reyna has had a further setback to his recovery from a groin injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.