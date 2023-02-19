Dortmund to play Leipzig in German Cup, Bayern vs. Freiburg

BERLIN (AP) — German Cup holder Leipzig has been drawn at home against 2021 champion Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals. Bayern Munich was handed a home game against last season’s beaten finalist Freiburg in Sunday’s draw which pitted Eintracht Frankfurt against Union Berlin in Frankfurt. Stuttgart travels to second-division club Nuremberg which is the only team left in the competition that doesn’t play in the Bundesliga. The quarterfinals are scheduled to be played April 4 and 5 with details still to be finalized. The final is at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on June 3.

